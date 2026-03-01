ISL: Odisha held by Chennaiyin

ODISHA FC were held at home by Chennaiyin FC in a Indian Super League match on Sunday. The Marina Machans went ahead on the stroke of half-time through Elsinho's first ISL goal and followed it up with an enterprising second-half display, creating a host of chances in an encouraging attacking performance at the Kalinga Stadium.

Head coach Clifford Miranda made two changes to his starting XI, with Farukh Choudhary coming into the attack from the start. Maheson Singh made his first start for Chennaiyin in the league, partnering Mohammed Ali Bemammer at the base of the midfield.