ISL: Odisha held by Chennaiyin

ODISHA FC were held at home by Chennaiyin FC in a Indian Super League match on Sunday. The Marina Machans went ahead on the stroke of half-time through Elsinho's first ISL goal and followed it up with an enterprising second-half display, creating a host of chances in an encouraging attacking performance at the Kalinga Stadium.
Head coach Clifford Miranda made two changes to his starting XI, with Farukh Choudhary coming into the attack from the start. Maheson Singh made his first start for Chennaiyin in the league, partnering Mohammed Ali Bemammer at the base of the midfield.
The breakthrough arrived in first-half stoppage time and was no more than Chennaiyin deserved. Farukh’s inswinging corner was met by a thumping header from Elsinho, who powered home the club’s first goal of the season for a 1-0 lead.
However, against the run of play, Odisha struck in the 68th minute, Carlos Delgado rising to head home and level the contest at 1-1. With the draw Chennaiyin FC picked up their first point of the ISL 2026 season and hosts Odisha FC gathered two points.