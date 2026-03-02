English Premier League: Arsenal corner Chelsea into submission, Manchester United go third

LONDON: Arsenal reestablished a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as the Gunners overcame 10-man Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday, while Benjamin Sesko fired Manchester United up to third with victory over Crystal Palace.

Defenders William Saliba and Jurrien Timber got Arsenal's goals as Chelsea's ill-discipline saw them lose ground in the battle for a place in next season's Champions League after Pedro Neto was sent off 20 minutes from time.

The Blues could not cope with Arsenal's prowess from corners as Mikel Arteta's men edged closer to a first league title in 22 years.

Saliba forced home the opening goal on 21 minutes after Gabriel Magalhaes headed Eberechi Eze's delivery back across goal.

Chelsea levelled from a corner of their own when Pedro Hincapie turned Reece James' cross into his own net.

Timber's winner just after the hour mark was the 16th goal Arsenal have scored from a corner in the Premier League this season -- equalling the competition record.

The Dutch international headed into an empty net after Robert Sanchez got caught underneath Declan Rice's ball in.

Neto then became the ninth Chelsea player to see red this season for two quickfire bookings.

Chelsea had a late equaliser ruled out for offside but defeat leaves Liam Rosenior's men three points outside the top five, who will almost certainly secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Second-placed Manchester City still have a game in hand on Arsenal and home advantage when the sides meet in the league next month.

But Arsenal have quietened questions over their ability to handle the pressure of the title race over the past week after also defeating Tottenham in last weekend's north London derby.

"We are really happy because we know we had two difficult games in the last week or so. The attitude and willingness to go for it and be dominant, I am happy with it," said Arteta.