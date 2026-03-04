India women suffer injury-time defeat against Vietnam

They were playing well until the final minutes. The India women managed to hold Vietnam most part of the match and as the final whistle was to be blown, they conceded one more in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 on Wednesday.

To be fair with the team, despite trailing, they managed to make a comeback and equalise. And most of the time they also kept Vietnam at bay. But Nguyen Thi Van Su's two goals in the either halves for Vietnam made the different. Debutant Sanfida Nongrum (52’), who came off the bench in the second half, scored India's lone goal. As expected, Vietnam controlled more of the possession in the opening exchanges. India preferred to sit deep and hoped to attack in the counter.

India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam made an early save off Van Su, before India had their first opportunity in the eighth minute. Dangmei Grace chested down a high ball that fell in Sangita Basfore’s path. The latter, with time and space, struck it on the half volley, but it was straight at Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

In the 14th minute, a Sangita mispass afforded a golden opportunity to Vietnam, as Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy collected the ball and struck the crossbar from the edge of the area.

Panthoi made a few crucial saves in a period dominated by Vietnam, most notably keeping Bich Thuy out in the 27th minute with a sprawling save at the near post. Van Su opened the scoring three minutes later, when she ran on to a ball by Thai Thi Thao, and curled it in from just inside the penalty area, putting Vietnam in the lead.