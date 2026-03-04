Liverpool rocked by last-gasp defeat at Wolves

LONDON: Liverpool suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at Wolves as Andre's stoppage-time strike sealed a dramatic victory for the Premier League's bottom club on Tuesday.

Arne Slot's side fell behind to Rodrigo Gomes' strike in the closing stages at Molineux.

Mohamed Salah hauled Liverpool level with his first goal in 11 top-flight games dating back to November.

But Andre's first goal for Wolves inflicted the latest humbling loss in a chastening season for Liverpool.

It was the first time the Premier League's bottom club had beaten the reigning champions since Crystal Palace defeated Chelsea in 2017.

Liverpool have conceded 14 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, including five in the 90th minute or later -- the most by any side in a single season in the Premier League era.

The Reds remain fifth but their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League have been hurt by a defeat that means sixth-placed Chelsea will go above them if they beat Aston Villa on Wednesday.