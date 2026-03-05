Arsenal stretch lead at top of Premier League as Man City falter

LONDON: Premier League leaders Arsenal stretched their lead over Manchester City to seven points on Wednesday with a nervy win at Brighton, while Pep Guardiola's men were held to a costly 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners have long been favourites to win their first English league crown since 2004 but Pep Guardiola's men have loomed large in their rear-view mirror.

On a busy night of action, Arsenal drew first blood in the battle for English title as Bukayo Saka celebrated his 300th Arsenal appearance with a goal in the ninth minute at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

The England man received the ball on the right before cutting in and hitting a shot from the edge of the penalty area which took a deflection off Carlos Baleba before squirming through the legs of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The home side dominated possession and had more shots but Arsenal kept them at bay, digging deep to see out a nerve-jangling 1-0 win.

"This was a really difficult one after everything we've been through in the last few weeks," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports.

"Every game in the Premier League offers you different things. Big credit to the boys because the effort they put in is astronomical."