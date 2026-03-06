Spurs slip deeper into relegation trouble after loss to Palace

LONDON: Troubled Tottenham plunged deeper into relegation danger as Micky van de Ven's moment of madness triggered a damaging 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Igor Tudor's side squandered the first half lead given to them by Dominic Solanke as Palace struck three times in 12 minutes before the interval in north London.

Tottenham defender Van de Ven was sent off for a foolish professional foul on Ismaila Sarr, who converted the resulting penalty.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored Palace's second and Sarr struck again as the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned toxic.

Furious fans in the half-empty arena jeered interim boss Tudor and his team at the final whistle after thousands headed home long before Tottenham were put out of their misery.

Languishing in 16th place, Tottenham are just one point above the relegation zone after third-bottom West Ham's win at Fulham on Wednesday.

They have lost five successive league games and are without a win in 11 consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 1975.