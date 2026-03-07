PSG beaten by Monaco before Chelsea Champions League showdown

PARIS: US national team star Folarin Balogun was among the scorers as Monaco won 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, dealing a blow to the side from the French capital before they face Chelsea in a crunch Champions League last-16 tie.

Maghnes Akliouche gave Monaco a first-half lead at the Parc des Princes and Aleksandr Golovin doubled their advantage early in the second half of the Ligue 1 clash.

Bradley Barcola pulled one back for the reigning European champions, but Balogun struck shortly after with a fifth goal in his last five games as Monaco claimed a precious win in their quest to qualify for Europe next season.

The principality side were seeking revenge after a 5-4 aggregate defeat by PSG in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs last month, when they squandered a two-goal lead before losing 3-2 in the first leg and came up short with a 2-2 draw in the return.

That result allowed Luis Enrique's side to reach the last 16 and they will now put their title on the line against Chelsea, with the first leg in Paris on Wednesday and the return on March 17.