Lamine Yamal bends Barca past Bilbao, Atletico edge Real Sociedad

BARCELONA: Teenage star Lamine Yamal's superbly-taken goal earned Barcelona a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in La Liga.

The champions restored their four-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who had temporarily closed the gap by beating Celta Vigo on Friday.

Atletico Madrid tightened their grip on third with an entertaining 3-2 win over Real Sociedad.

Yamal, 18, curled into the top corner after 68 minutes to split the sides at Athletic's San Mames stadium.

"We're already seeing what Lamine can do -- he puts it right in the top corner and there's nothing the keeper can do," Barca midfielder Pedri told Movistar.

"He's very young and he's only going to get better.

"What he has to do is not settle, to keep going like this, keep working and enjoying himself out there on the pitch, because he gives us a lot."

Barca coach Hansi Flick rotated his side, with Tuesday's visit to face Newcastle in the Champions League last 16 looming.

As a result his team put in a disjointed first-half display, creating little and looking far from their free-flowing best.