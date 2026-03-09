ISL 2025/26: Punjab's Nsungusi Jr cancels out Parthib strike

LUDHIANA: Two second half goals saw Punjab FC hold NorthEast United FC to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League 2025-26 match, here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on Monday.

Parthib Gogoi gave NorthEast United FC the lead at the hour mark, only to see home-side Punjab FC’s Nigerian striker Nsungusi Jr. Effiong equalise three minutes later.

The 1-1 result meant Punjab improved one spot to move up to eighth on the table with four points with a game in hand, while the Highlanders remained on 10th with three points after four games.