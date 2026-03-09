Women's Asian Cup: Beleaguered India to face Chinese Taipei

SYDNEY: India seek to round their Women's AFC Asian Cup tournament by putting on a better performance against Chinese Taipei in Sydney on Tuesday. The Bkue Tigresses come fresh off a big 0-11 defeat of Asian powerhouses Japan on Saturday. The team is all but out of the competition, with the goal difference of -12 already holding them back.
However, India head coach Amelia Valverde called Tuesday's match a virtual 'final' as they try to make most out of this situation.
“We are aware of the importance of the match. We have already turned the page from our previous game, and now have this opportunity, which we must approach with the seriousness it deserves,” she said.
“The players are focused, and we are working on finishing our chances. We know that it is like a final for us,” said Valverde. “They have been working hard to create history for their country for many months. So we must be aware that we have a clear opportunity to qualify and a clear opportunity to finish this phase well, and hopefully achieve it.”
While the India head coach wants her side to play a certain brand of football, she is aware of the threats that Chinese Taipei pose.
“If we reproduce the version of football we showed in the second half of the first match, we will be very close to achieving success. On the other hand, Chinese Taipei are well organised in their style of play,” she said.
India midfielder Shilky Devi Hemam echoed the coach’s feelings of the Chinese Taipei match being a virtual final for the Blue Tigresses.
“We have learned our lessons from the last game, and I think this (Chinese Taipei) will be a special match for us,” said Shilky. “It’s a great opportunity for us, and we have to make the most of it,” she said.