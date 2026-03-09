Women's Asian Cup: Beleaguered India to face Chinese Taipei

SYDNEY: India seek to round their Women's AFC Asian Cup tournament by putting on a better performance against Chinese Taipei in Sydney on Tuesday. The Bkue Tigresses come fresh off a big 0-11 defeat of Asian powerhouses Japan on Saturday. The team is all but out of the competition, with the goal difference of -12 already holding them back.

However, India head coach Amelia Valverde called Tuesday's match a virtual 'final' as they try to make most out of this situation.

“We are aware of the importance of the match. We have already turned the page from our previous game, and now have this opportunity, which we must approach with the seriousness it deserves,” she said.