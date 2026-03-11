Atletico capitalise on Tottenham's Champions League nightmare

MADRID: Atletico Madrid took advantage of error-strewn Tottenham in the Champions League to rack up a 5-2 last 16 first leg victory on Tuesday.

The Premier League side fell 4-0 down inside 22 minutes with three glaring mistakes, including two by goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, leading to the hosts' first three goals at the Metropolitano stadium.

Julian Alvarez netted twice for Diego Simeone's side, with Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and Robin Le Normand also on target in the Spanish capital.

Pedro Porro pulled one back for the visitors and Dominic Solanke added another as they fell to a sixth straight defeat across all competitions but salvaged a shred of hope for the second leg.

"Unfortunately, it happened in this big game, these mistakes. So we paid for this start of the game, it was too much for us," said interim Spurs coach Igor Tudor.

Tudor had said he was approaching the game as a chance to try and come up with solutions to the team's many problems, with the club's main focus on avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

The Croatian selected 22-year-old Czech goalkeeper Kinsky over Guglielmo Vicario, for his first appearance since last October, with the north London side having conceded two goals in each of the nine prior Premier League matches.

The decision could not have backfired quicker, with Kinsky slipping as he tried to pass the ball out from the back, giving it straight to Ademola Lookman.