Bayern on verge of Champions League quarters after smashing six past Atalanta

BERGAMO: Bayern Munich put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday by sweeping aside Atalanta 6-1 in a powerful demonstration of why the German giants are one of the favourites to win the competition.

In front in the 12th minute in Bergamo of the first leg through Josip Stanisic, Bayern are all-but through following a stunning brace from standout player Michael Olise and further strikes from Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson and Jamal Musiala.

Bayern have lost just once at home this season and the marauding display, which came with Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala both starting the game on the bench, left Atalanta with basically no chance of progressing.

A blockbuster tie against one of Real Madrid or Manchester City awaits Bayern in the next round, save for a historic collapse in next week's second leg in Munich.

For Atalanta it will be a comeback too far after the thrilling way they got past Borussia Dortmund and into the last 16, and their near-certain elimination will end Italy's participation in the Champions League for this season.

Being knocked out by European royalty is no disgrace for a traditionally tiny club punching way above its weight at home and abroad the last decade.

But it was a chastening night for both Raffaele Palladino's players, who were applauded off by their vociferous support both at half-time and the final whistle, and Italian football.