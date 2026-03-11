Lamine Yamal's penalty rescues Barcelona from defeat at Newcastle in Champions League

NEWCASTLE: Lamine Yamal's penalty with the last kick of the game rescued Barcelona from defeat at Newcastle in a 1-1 Champions League last 16, first leg draw on Tuesday.

The Magpies were headed for a night to savour at St. James' Park when Harvey Barnes opened the scoring on 86 minutes.

Yamal had been a peripheral figure but showed the composure of one of the world's best players from the spot after Dani Olmo was tripped by Malick Thiaw deep into stoppage time.

The Liga champions still have work to do when the sides meet again on March 18, but will leave Tyneside relieved after a sub-par performance from Hansi Flick's side.

Newcastle's bid to make the quarter-finals for the first time was dealt a blow before kick-off when Anthony Gordon was forced to start on the bench due to illness.

Only Kylian Mbappe has scored more than Gordon's 10 Champions League goals this season and the England international's threat was badly missed as Newcastle a[pplied early pressure.