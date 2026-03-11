Tottenham goalkeeper Kinsky substituted in 17th minute of nightmarish Champions League debut

For Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, it was perhaps the most humiliating Champions League debut of all time.

Two miskicks. Three goals conceded. And substituted inside 17 minutes.

No wonder the 22-year-old Czech player looked inconsolable as he walked down the tunnel at Metropolitano Stadium, with two teammates catching him up to offer their sympathies.

Handed his first start since October and only his third appearance all season, Kinsky endured a nightmarish start to the round-of-16 match at Atletico Madrid, which wound up winning 5-2 on Tuesday.

To begin with, he slipped and botched a clearance in the sixth minute, the ball going straight to an Atletico player and — two passes later — leading to Marcos Llorente slotting past Kinsky to open the scoring.

Then, moments after Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 for Atletico, Kinsky attempted a first-time pass out of his area with his left foot but miskicked again. The ball dribbled into the path of Julian Alvarez, who had the simple task of slotting the ball into an empty net.