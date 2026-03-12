Late Havertz penalty snatches Arsenal draw at Leverkusen in Champions League last 16

LAVERKUSEN: Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute penalty to snatch Arsenal a 1-1 draw away against Bayer Leverkusen in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Arsenal, who won all eight of their games in the league phase, fell behind to a simple Leverkusen corner when Robert Andrich headed in moments after half-time.

But in the dying stages, substitute Havertz stepped up to convert against his former side after Noni Madueke was brought down in the box.

"I know how hard it is to come here... and we knew what to expect," Havertz, playing against Leverkusen for the first time, said.

"We didn't play our best today. But we're going home with a good result. We need to step on the gas next week. We'll have our fans behind us, which is very important."

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta lamented his side losing their grip on the match early in the second half.

"We had the game well under control, but didn't score. Then we let the game slip away. That was unnecessary," Arteta said.

"We gave them hope and it was a different game. In the last 20-25 minutes, we played better again and I think the equaliser was deserved."

Leverkusen will need a big performance next Tuesday in the return leg to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since finishing runners-up to Real Madrid in 2002.

"We've shown we can beat Arsenal. We're travelling there believing we can take something away from London. Otherwise we wouldn't make the trip," Andrich told reporters.