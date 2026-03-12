PSG hit five to stun Chelsea in Champions League last 16

PARIS: A gift by Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and two late goals by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave title holders Paris Saint-Germain a stunning 5-2 win over the English side in a thrilling Champions League last 16, first leg on Wednesday.

It looked as if Chelsea would return to London for next week's second leg with a draw, and perhaps the upper hand in the tie, after they twice came from behind in the first hour at the Parc des Princes.

Bradley Barcola's early opener for PSG was cancelled out by Malo Gusto, and a fantastic Ousmane Dembele finish which put the hosts back ahead just prior to the interval was followed by Enzo Fernandez making it 2-2.

However, a careless Jorgensen pass out was intercepted, allowing Vitinha to score PSG's third with a delightful lob on 74 minutes, and substitute Kvaratskhelia smashed in a superb fourth for the hosts four minutes from time.

As if that were not enough, Kvaratskhelia scored again in stoppage time, leaving the reigning European champions seemingly with one foot in the quarter-finals before the return at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

"I am happy to have helped the team but I am more happy that we won against Chelsea because they are a good team," Kvaratskhelia told broadcaster Canal Plus as he dismissed suggestions PSG were not the same force as last season.