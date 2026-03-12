Real Madrid run riot as Valverde treble stuns Man City in Champions League last 16

MADRID: Federico Valverde's superb first-half hat-trick helped Real Madrid demolish Manchester City 3-0 in a surprise Champions League last 16 first leg rout on Wednesday.

Los Blancos were missing several key players including Kylian Mbappe but Uruguayan midfielder Valverde's stunning treble, netted inside a 22-minute spell, crushed Pep Guardiola's team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior missed a penalty in the second half as Madrid could have built further on their significant lead ahead of the second leg in Manchester next Tuesday.

Even though Madrid are the record 15-time winners, their sketchy form offered little reason to believe they would pull off such a dominant result in what has become a modern Champions League classic.

City, who won the competition for the first and only time in 2023, even beat Madrid in the league phase and have strengthened since then.

However the Spanish giants produced their most convincing display of the season just when it mattered most to leave the Premier League visitors stunned.

"(It was) incredible, you dream of nights like this," Valverde told Movistar.

"It's been a long time since I enjoyed a game like this. I'm really happy but above all because the team won."