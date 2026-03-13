Roberto Mancini unable to return to Qatar for coaching duties as war disrupts travel plans

DOHA: Al-Sadd coach Roberto Mancini has been unable to return to Qatar and will miss the team's next game because of the war in the region, the club said Thursday.

The Italian coach, who had been out of the country on a family matter, will miss Friday's match against Umm Salal in the Qatar Stars League.

An assistant coach will handle first-team duties for the game "while coordination will continue for the coach's return at the earliest available opportunity," Al-Sadd said on social media.

Mancini, who won the European Championship as the Italy coach in 2021, was hired by Al-Sadd last November.

The club said arrangements had been made for Mancini "to leave after the first leg of the AFC Champions League Elite match due to a family medical matter." That game, scheduled for early last week, was postponed.

"Following the recent developments in the region, Mancini departed as scheduled. However, due to the flight situation, he has not yet been able to return," the club's statement said.

Commercial flights have been halted or heavily restricted in the region following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks on Israel and Gulf states.

Tourists, business travelers, migrant workers and religious pilgrims have been left stuck in hotels, airports and aboard cruise ships.