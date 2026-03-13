Tottenham search for salvation, Arsenal ready for title charge

LONDON: Troubled Tottenham head to Liverpool on Sunday searching for salvation in their increasingly desperate fight against relegation.

Arsenal can move closer to their first Premier League title for 22 years with a win over Everton, while Manchester United meet Aston Villa in a crucial clash in the race for Champions League qualification.

AFP Sport looks at three key talking points ahead of this weekend's action:

Spurs must 'dig deeper' to survive

In grave danger of playing in England's second tier for the first time since 1977-78, Tottenham could hardly have picked a worse venue for their latest attempt to ease the threat of relegation.

If third-bottom West Ham beat Manchester City on Saturday, Igor Tudor's 16th-placed side will have slipped even closer to oblivion by the time they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Beaten in their last six games in all competitions for the first time in their history, Tottenham are just one point ahead of West Ham and fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, who host Fulham on Sunday.