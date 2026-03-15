Manchester City held in blow to Premier League title bid

LONDON: Manchester City's Premier League title challenge was dealt a big blow by a 1-1 draw at lowly West Ham which left them trailing nine points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead through Bernardo Silva's first-half goal, but Konstantinos Mavropanos hauled West Ham level before the interval at the London Stadium.

Just hours after Arsenal scored twice in the final minutes against Everton to seal a priceless 2-0 victory, second-placed City cracked under the pressure of trying to keep pace with the Gunners.

City have a game in hand on Arsenal but they look destined to miss out in a title race that could turn into a procession long before the finish line.

Draws in their last two league matches against relegation-threatened West Ham and Nottingham Forest have exposed the flaws in a City team expensively rebuilt by Guardiola with limited success over the last 18 months.