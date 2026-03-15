Real Madrid rout Elche with Guler 70-yard strike, Atletico triumph

MADRID: Arda Guler scored from around 70 yards out and Fede Valverde capped an excellent week with another fine strike as Real Madrid thrashed Elche 4-1 on Saturday in La Liga.

Los Blancos, second, cut the gap on Barcelona at the top of La Liga to a point before the Catalans host Sevilla on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid, third, scraped a 1-0 win over Getafe, with the visitors reduced to 10 men when Abdel Abqar was sent off for touching Alexander Sorloth in a sensitive area.

Uruguayan midfielder Valverde, who scored a sensational hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, whipped the ball into the top corner before half-time after Antonio Rudiger blasted the hosts ahead.

Dean Huijsen headed home the third for Alvaro Arbeloa's side, who visit Man City on Tuesday aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The goal of the night, though, was scored by Turkish playmaker Guler late on, who spotted Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro off his line and lobbed home from near the centre circle.