Struggling Chennaiyin seek winning touch

CHENNAI: AS Chennaiyin FC returns to action after a nine-day long break in the Indian Super League with a visit to Punjab FC on Tuesday, their head coach Clifford Miranda will be desperate for some good results. Out of the ten games they have played so far, Chennaiyin just have two wins to show for. Before they were handed a 1-4 beating by Jamshedpur in their most-recent outing, Chennai did not make the most out of their home games — they won just one tie at home, drawing and losing twice each.

With the season entering the business end, a winning run, or an undefeated run would help them finish the campaign on a high.

Miranda has continuously explained his philosophy and style of play, which is based on ‘progressive possession,’ and having the players take the right decisions, be it with one pass towards the opposition box or a build-up of 20 passes within the team.