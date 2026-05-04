Struggling Chennaiyin seek winning touch

CHENNAI: AS Chennaiyin FC returns to action after a nine-day long break in the Indian Super League with a visit to Punjab FC on Tuesday, their head coach Clifford Miranda will be desperate for some good results. Out of the ten games they have played so far, Chennaiyin just have two wins to show for. Before they were handed a 1-4 beating by Jamshedpur in their most-recent outing, Chennai did not make the most out of their home games — they won just one tie at home, drawing and losing twice each.
With the season entering the business end, a winning run, or an undefeated run would help them finish the campaign on a high.
Miranda has continuously explained his philosophy and style of play, which is based on ‘progressive possession,’ and having the players take the right decisions, be it with one pass towards the opposition box or a build-up of 20 passes within the team.
However, in most of the matches, Chennaiyin have enjoyed more possession but have failed to convert them into goal-scoring opportunities. While the two-time winners’ average possession is at 53.6 per cent — a tad higher than the league's average (50.01 per cent), their goals per game is at 0.7, with relegation-threatened side Mohammedan SC the only side with lesser goals per game (0.6)
With Miranda insisting that the players have bought into his ideas and seeing progress, he said he is also looking to implement ideas based on players’ strengths. "We have been trying to adapt to the players' strength. If I had to be strictly rigid with the way I wanted the team to play, then it would not be the way we are playing right now. The second part is to adapt to the players but within the same methodology and philosophy, not like changing the philosophy," he said.
With Punjab boasting a well-drilled attack and one of the best defences in the league, the two-time ISL winners have their task cut out.