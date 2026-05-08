Arsenal sense Premier League glory as Spurs eye safety

LONDON: Arsenal are firmly back in control of the Premier League title race and a win at struggling West Ham on Sunday could all but seal the Gunners' first English title in 22 years.

Manchester City stormed back into contention last month but a costly 3-3 draw at Everton earlier this week might ultimately prove fatal to their chances.

Tottenham host Leeds knowing a win, combined with dropped points for West Ham, would move them to within touching distance of safety after a tumultuous season.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action:

Arsenal belief

A major wobble from Arsenal allowed Manchester City back into the title race but consecutive league wins have lifted the mood at the north London club.

Tuesday's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at a pulsating Emirates, which secured a place in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, added to the feelgood factor.

Arsenal are five points clear of City, who have a game in hand, with matches to come against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

The relegation-threatened Hammers have not beaten their London rivals at home in the league since 2019 but they are now fighting for their lives.

Arsenal great Thierry Henry, a key member of the club's last title-winning side in 2004, fears the game at the London Stadium could be a potential banana skin.

"I always thought that City might drop points against Everton and my worry was West Ham away," he told Sky Sports.

"So I'm going to stay in my lane and not celebrate too early because nothing is done, but I could see that happening."