Champions League: Arsenal aiming to dethrone dynasty-chasing PSG

BUDAPEST: Arsenal seek to finally conquer Europe by wresting the Champions League crown from holders Paris Saint-Germain, who are themselves targeting back-to-back titles in Budapest on Saturday.

Luis Enrique's French champions are favourites to defend the trophy and establish an era of dominance in their post-superstar age, with heavyweight attackers Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe departed.

Homing in on a career third Champions League trophy as a coach, the Asturian cleaned house after arriving in 2023, and created a cohesive, hard-working and brilliant PSG side in his image.

Luis Enrique took them to the semis in his first season, then past Arsenal last year in the final four before crushing Inter Milan to claim the Parisians a first European Cup -- 14 years and well beyond 1 billion euros ($1.2bn) spent since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club.

By contrast Arsenal's team has been slow-cooked over nearly seven years by Mikel Arteta, without the overwhelming financial muscle of PSG or domestic rivals Manchester City.

Last summer they recognised their developing team was finally ready to triumph and the Gunners reinforced in key areas.