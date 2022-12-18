Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup

FIFA 2022: Deepika Padukone reaches Qatar to unveil trophy at Lusail Stadium

On Sunday morning, Deepika teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup finals.

Deepika Padukone is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup finals.

By ANI

DOHA: Deepika Padukone is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup finals.

The actor flew down to Qatar on Saturday to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium.

On Sunday morning, Deepika teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton - a brand that has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.

Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand.

As far as the FIFA World Cup final is concerned, Argentina will play against France for first place in the championship.

Notably, media reports said that defending champions France has been affected by a virus that could cause the team's starting centre-back duo to miss the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday.

Central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, and winger Kingsley Coman were the latest players to be laid low by the illness, forced to miss a training session on Friday. Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, and Kingsley Coman were all sick at the start of the week and did not practice on Friday.

France coach Didier Deschamps claimed the team was taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading after Upamecano and Rabiot missed the semifinal win over Morocco.

"In Doha, temperatures have fallen a little bit, you have air conditioning which is on all the time. We've had a few cases of flu-like symptoms. We are trying to be careful so it doesn't spread, and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously, their immune systems suffer," said the coach as quoted by ESPN.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Padukone FIFA World Cup WORLD CUP FINAL
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp