STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 2020: Boumous and Le Fondre run riot as Mumbai City thrash East Bengal to go top

While there was a lot of pressure on Boumous after his underwhelming display in the opening two matches, the Frenchman made up for that against East Bengal.

Published: 01st December 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

A moment from the match. (Photo| Twitter/@MumbaiCityFC)

A moment from the match. (Photo| Twitter/@MumbaiCityFC)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: After two unconvincing performances, Mumbai City FC, who have one of the strongest squads on paper in the Indian Super League, produced a scintillating performance against East Bengal SC to underline their title credentials. Sergio Lobera's men ran riot as they won 3-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

The two protagonists of their victory were Adam le Fondre and Hugo Boumous. While East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is familiar with the threat posed by Le Fondre thanks to their time in the A-League, he got a first-hand experience of why Boumous was one of the best players in the ISL last season.

While there was a lot of pressure on Boumous after his underwhelming display in the opening two matches, the Frenchman made up for that against East Bengal and was involved in all three of his team's goals. In the process, he became the all-time highest assist provider in the history of the ISL with 19 assists.

East Bengal suffered an early setback as they lost their captain Daniel Fox to injury inside the first five minutes. And Fox's absence unsettled their defence and Mumbai didn't need a second invitation to exploit that. They started stretching the East Bengal defence from the wider positions and Boumous and Le Fondre were linking up well up front.

Mumbai managed to break the deadlock in the 20th minute after a lightning-quick counterattack. Rowllin Borges launched a long diagonal ball into the path of Boumous from a corner. The Frenchman did all the hard work of beating his marker and then selflessly laid it up for Le Fondre to tap it in. East Bengal had a few half chances with Mohammed Rafique testing Mumbai keeper Amrinder Singh with a long-ranger that was tipped away as the Islanders went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Boumous then won a penalty just three minutes into the second half with Le Fondre smashing it in to make it 2-0 in the 48th minute. The third came from a set-piece as Jahouh floated a free-kick to Boumous who laid it up for Hernan Santana only to smash it in. It is Mumbai's second win on the trot that takes them to the top of the table while East Bengal are still looking for their first points.

Result: Mumbai City (Le Fondre 20, 48, Hernan 58) 3-0 East Bengal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai City FC East Bengal ISL
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp