Nerijus Valskis double helps Jamshedpur FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan

NEW DELHI: Two goals from Nerijus Valskis condemned ATKMB to their first loss of this ISL campaign at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday. Roy Krishna pulled one back late on and despite late pressure, Jamshedpur held on to record a 2-1 triumph, their first of the season.

ATKMB remain second in the table with nine points from four games while Jamshedpur climbed two spots to seventh. Valskis' two goals meant he is joint top in the Golden Boot race.

Antonio Habas' team had not conceded a single goal prior to the match, allowing only one shot and their defence has been praised by one and all. But their set piece marking left a lot to be desired, allowing Valskis to score one in each half off corners.

The first one came just before the first water break, Aitor Monroy's outswinging corner was met by a leaping Valskis who powered it past Arindam Bhattacharya in goals! Such was their dominance in the opening 45 minutes that they had seven shots on target compared to one from ATKMB.

Habas' team started the second half much better, and would have equalised if not for goalkeeper TP Rehenesh as he thwarted Roy Krishna and Glan Martins in quick succession. As the defending champions were building a head of steam, the Red Miners struck again. Another corner from Monroy was flicked into the six yard area for Valskis to run onto and smash into the roof of the net. Surprisingly, there was a non-existent marking.

"We are conceding chances in the first half in all matches and we had to react. That happened today too. This is not the idea. Opponents play long balls after long balls and defenders had to be alert. Today, for the first time we concede goals from corners. We need to work on it," Habas said post-match.

ATKMB got a lifeline in the 80th minute as Krishna rounded Rehenesh to score. The replays showed the striker to be a yard offside and it did not impress Owen Coyle.

"We put so much into the game and for us to get the win is fantastic. I thought the goal was offside. Krishna was a yard offside and it could have ended badly for us. It's a tough job being a referee but those are the decisions you need to get right."

Substitute Manvir Singh came on for ATKMB and got a couple of shots off but in the end it was not enough as Habas' men suffered their first loss.