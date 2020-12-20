STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run

Though aware of the challenge that awaits for his side, ATKMB coach Antonio Habas has his sights set on nothing less than three points.

Published: 20th December 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By PTI

MARGAO: An absorbing contest is on the cards when two in-form teams ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC clash each other in the Indian Super League, here on Monday.

While ATKMB boast of a strong attacking line-up, they have even better defensive statistics.

Bengaluru's figures aren't bad either.

They are yet to taste a defeat in the campaign.

Though aware of the challenge that awaits for his side, ATKMB coach Antonio Habas has his sights set on nothing less than three points.

"I think it's impossible to win every match. The teams are more balanced and it's very difficult for all teams to keep on winning three points," said Habas.

"The idea in football is to get three points. I cannot play thinking about the possibility of drawing or losing."

ATKMB's defenders have the most number of tackles in the league (233) and have also made the second-most clearances in the league (182).

"The idea is marking in the zone and closing down the spaces. You need space for crosses and to create moves. The idea is that the opponent doesn't find any space to attack," said Habas.

"Bengaluru is a strong team. For us, three points are the same as in other matches but I know that Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan is an important match. We respect the opponent and 90 minutes will decide the match," he added.

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat faces a huge task to maintain his unbeaten start against a 'physical challenge' from ATK Mohun Bagan.

"ATK Mohun Bagan have a team with very tough players. We know about them; big bodies and playing with a high tempo. We saw in their game against FC Goa how their players play as a compact unit and try to take advantage of counterattacks and open spaces," explained Cuadrat.

"Habas' team was champion for a reason. They know how to defend and how to be dangerous in their attacks. We have to create enough chances to score because they are very good defensively, they have conceded the fewest goals so far. They employ a very good defensive structure and we will try to beat them," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp