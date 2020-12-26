ISL 2020: Chennaiyin FC-SC East Bengal play out thrilling 2-2 draw

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC played out a thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw with SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday. The scoreline could have been different if both teams had taken all their chances. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali scored in either half but the Kolkata giants hit back through a brace from Ville Matti Steinmann.

The result means last year's runners-up climbed a spot to seventh and now have nine points from seven games. The Red and Golds climbed to 10th and now have three points from seven games.

The two-time champions should have won the contest considering the number of chances they created but it was again a tale of missed opportunities. Chhangte could have had another while on another night, Jakub Sylvestr might have had a hat-trick.

"We are champions of missing chances. I'm feeling destroyed. We are suffering and it is painful to see. We need to keep at it, keep heads up but we must be clinical. They are trying, fighting but if you have to be champions, these are the chances you must put away," coach Csaba Laszlo said at the end of the game.

Prior to the match, it did not seem goals would be the order of the day considering both teams have not been clinical up front. But the second half was almost end-to-end as both teams looked for the winner.

Sylvestr did the initial groundwork for the opening goal as he diverted the ball into the path of the onrushing Chhangte. With pace to burn, he left the opposition defenders in his wake as his shot went under the onrushing Debjit Majumder and crept into goal.

Mohammed Rafique had the chance to equalise for the Red and Gold brigade. He rounded the keeper but some excellent last-ditch defending prevented a tap-in.

The game caught fire around the hour mark with three goals coming in less than ten minutes. In the 59th minute, Steinmann powered a header past Vishal Kaith off a corner to drag SCEB back on level terms. But five minutes later, Chennaiyin struck again. A defensive mistake from Bikash Jairu allowed Ali to score his second goal in as many matches. It was Steinmann again who equalised from another corner. Both teams had the chance to grab all three points but it was not to be.

Robbie Fowler even had a small spat during the post match interaction with the broadcasters. "I want to win every game. We are playing with what we got. Our players are giving everything. There are positive signs there. You are just sitting there and giving criticism."