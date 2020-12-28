STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Misfiring Chennaiyin hope to get it right against ATK Mohun Bagan  

For the sheer amount of chances that Chennaiyin create in games, they have managed to score just seven goals so far in the league.

Published: 28th December 2020

David Williams

ATK Mohun Bagan's David Williams will be high on confidence after scoring his first goal of this ISL season in their last game, in match 42 of Hero ISL 7 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim. (ISL)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

It's safe to say that based on the performances so far this season, Chennaiyin FC haven't been able to fill the void left by last season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis.

While their head coach Csaba Laszlo has been able to get the best out of his players - especially the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali - the veteran coach has not been able to fix their wastefulness in front of goal. 

For the sheer amount of chances that Chennaiyin create in games, they have managed to score just seven goals so far in the league and Slovakian forward Jakub Sylvester who came in as a replacement for Valskis has managed to score just one goal this season despite his work-rate and link-up play. 

What makes it even more stark is the fact that Valskis alone has scored six goals already for Jamshedpur FC and has been leading their top-four charge. 

Sitting seventh in the table with nine points and just two points shy of a play-off spot, Laszlo's side are well and truly in contention for a top-four spot. But if they continue to be wasteful in front of goal like they have been so far, it could prove costly. 

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 window cleared as AFC Champions League set to be postponed

Against East Bengal in the last game, they missed some gilt-edged opportunities and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. 

"Valskis has already scored a lot of important goals for his new team. But this is football. I think he decided to take up a new offer. I don't think too much about it because he's not here. But definitely I stay positive that the team and the club made the effort to replace him. In a short time, it is not always easy to find a goalscorer," said Laszlo when asked if the team were missing Valskis. 

The 56-year-old coach also backed Sylvester and said that his attacking unit which also includes Rahim Ali and the injured Esmael Goncalves will come good. 

He added that the return of Esmael would be like a new signing and suggested that Rahim who has scored two goals is full of potential. 

"Rahim is a player who I think doesn't know how talented he is. He needs a lot of guidance. I have worked with many players who have talent but my biggest part is to try to lift him and explore his talent," said Laszlo.
 
Chennaiyin cannot afford to be misfiring against an ATK Mohun Bagan side who have the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside Mumbai City.

Antonio Habas' men have conceded just three goals so far this season and are joint-top of the table with sixteen points. 

"We are never complacent. We are improving but we have a long way to go," said Habas prior to the game.
 
The two-time ISL winner summed it up perfectly when he said that the team that is more clinical will walk away with the points. 

"I know they will create problems for us. Both teams will want to win. The side who will be more lethal will get the three points," said Habas.

And in Roy Krishna, they have one of the most lethal forwards in the league as he already has five goals to his name. 

"I try to prepare the team against the opponent and not one or two players but it's true that we have to keep our eyes open for the most dangerous players. He (Krishna) is one of them," said Laszlo.

