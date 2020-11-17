ISL 2020: Preventive innovations, crunched calendar reasons for concern

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The return of live sports has been one of the few silver linings since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While the general public have lapped up every bit of the action, the people behind the scenes have had to make changes. The Indian Super League (ISL) will be the first major top-tier tournament to be held on home soil to use concepts such as bio-bubble and it will test athletes of all 11 teams.

Bio-secure models have been set up across most sporting events and elite athletes, while praising the safety aspect, have pointed out the difficulties associated with it — mental burnout, the feeling of being trapped and to reconsider the duration of competitions. With the ISL set to run for almost five months taking pre-season into consideration, things are not going to be easy.

Teams will have to stick to designated zones inside the hotel and all movement will be monitored apart from caution to be exercised by all members of the team as well as vigilance officers employed by the league organisers. Bengaluru FC talisman Sunil Chhetri has already confessed how difficult it is inside this environment and managers and players alike have felt the enormity of the task at hand within a few weeks. "It's a strange situation for everybody involved with the ISL. We are under quarantine, staying 24x7 in the hotel. Some players want to talk to their families, and others want to talk to their girlfriends..." FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando described in simple terms how such small issues end up affecting a player's morale.

It is not that the clubs have not employed ways to tackle these issues. Taking a cue from the IPL, teams have set up games rooms, various in-house competitions and constant group chats or virtual meetings to keep spirits high in the group. "We have to spend a lot of time together. We need to work together in a bubble, so it's very important that we live as a family. From different contests among ourselves to frequent meetings, we are trying our best to adjust and enjoy ourselves. We have good players, good people and funny as well and that always helps," Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera added.

But the novelty will wear out at one point down the line and then it might become a challenge when the pressure cranks up. "For now, players are in high spirits and happy to be able to have the chance to step out and play. A couple of months later, with the situation changing in terms of results, it might become a whole new ball game," a senior official associated with one of the clubs averred.

And then there is the small matter of 115 matches in around four months. With the coronavirus creating havoc around the globe, all major sporting events have had a delayed start with the ISL starting almost a month late. And that has led to fixture congestion and teams having to play twice a week with little break in between. Around 10 matches in 40-odd days could take a toll. Teams who have qualified for continental competitions might be in for even more matches though the dates have not been finalised as yet.

With visa applications taking time due to different countries and their quarantine rules, a few foreign players arrived as late as two weeks prior to the start of the competition. And gearing up to play so many high-intensity matches with so little preparation time is far from ideal. Throw in staggered training timings, players have got very little time to gel as a unit.

"Honestly, I didn't get the kind of preparation I needed due to the several rules put in place. The footballers did not get on-field training for the days they needed. There was no opportunity to play practice matches, I am afraid of injuries to the players. After such a short period of practice, there is a possibility of the footballers getting injured easily," ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas proclaimed. And if European leagues are any indicator, muscle injuries are set to see a massive spike.

With no crowds to cheer or to create a vibrant atmosphere, there might be freak results on the cards or drab contests. But for now, all one can do is enjoy what the Beautiful Game has to offer and spare a thought for the stars out in the middle.

Facts

Each club had the option of signing a minimum of five and a maximum of seven foreign players, but unlike the previous season, there should be at least one overseas player who hails from an AFC-affiliated country.

The maximum squad size is increased as the clubs are allowed to register up to 35 players in their squad.

The number of substitutions allowed has been increased from 3 players to 5 players.

