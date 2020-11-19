STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL 2020: FC Goa seek to build under new management

The pandemic has meant a short pre-season and lesser time for the coach to know his players.

Published: 19th November 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

FC Goa players

FC Goa players during a practice session. (Photo | Twitter @FCGoaOfficial)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: FC Goa resemble a different unit this Indian Super League (ISL) season, compared to last edition under Sergio Lobera. The fluid style of football might be unchanged under new coach Juan Ferrando as well, but players will need to adjust to his tactics and demands quickly.

Several key players, including Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai and Mourtada Fall have left the club. To make matters worse, the pandemic has meant a short pre-season and lesser time for the coach to know his players. In fact, Ferrando reached Goa around the second week of October from Spain along with new Spanish signings — Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo and Ivan Gonzalez — and others. They were involved in a 14-day quarantine, meaning they started full team training by the end of October only.

The Indian players started training from early October. Hence, pre-season friendlies have been important to Goa. No matter the quality and experience of their new men, they need time to be in sync with their teammates.

The other problem is that the new foreigners in the squad are new to the ISL. Edu Bedia, who was appointed the skipper for the season earlier this month, stressed on the need to adjust quickly. “It is true that there are a lot of new players and that is difficult, but we are working very well in the pre-season, and every day we are becoming a better team,” Bedia told this daily.

“Of course, it’s important to gel as quickly as possible. There are not many positives that we can take in this year, but there is one thing that this season’s situation has helped us in. We are staying together in the bubble, and that helped us know each other better.” 

The introduction of two giants of Indian football -- East Bengal (rebranded SC East Bengal) and Mohun Bagan (rebranded as ATK Mohun Bagan) -- has made the league even more challenging. It is not going to be easy for Goa, who have always been one of the ISL title contenders. However, they have failed to go all the way despite their impressive style in the last couple of seasons. They finished runners-up twice and also lost to Chennaiyin FC in the semifinals last season.

Bedi, who has been part of the squad for the last three seasons, wants to change that. “We are as eager as ever. We have a bunch of new faces looking to prove themselves, a new hungry pack of youngsters and a number of veterans who are looking to lead by example. We have a philosophy of playing attacking football and we will continue with the same idea this season. With that as our focal point, we will fight for everything from thereon.” said Bedia.

