STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Players may take a few games to settle in, feels Kerala Blasters' Nishu Kumar

Nishu, who is most likely to make his Blasters debut on Friday, exuded confidence and said that pressure to perform will have no effect on him.

Published: 20th November 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters have signed Nishu Kumar from BFC

Kerala Blasters player Nishu Kumar (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

PANAJI: Kerala Blasters FC footballer Nishu Kumar feels that the players will take some time to get back into rhythm and asserted that having five substitutions per game is a good move.

ISL will be India's first major showpiece event to be organised since the lockdown happened in March earlier this year.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on Friday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.

"I think the players may take a few games to settle in. We have a good fitness trainer and the coach (Kibu Vicuna) is very caring about our fitness. He is not putting a lot of pressure on us," Goal.com quoted Nishu as saying.

"Having five substitutions will help this season because now the coach has more options so that is a plus point. We are ready for the season," he added.

Nishu, who is most likely to make his Blasters debut on Friday, exuded confidence and said that pressure to perform will have no effect on him.

"We have a good squad. Experienced foreigners and young players. We have a good mixture and the coach Kibu was with Mohun Bagan who dominated the I-League -- I am feeling very positive about this season. I am working hard to be in better shape," the former Bengaluru full-back said.

"I don't feel that much pressure. I feel that I have to do my best in training whichever club I play for. I am young and have to improve. The pressure is more like motivation to perform. I hope I can give my best this season also. We have good support so I have to give my best," Nishu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Nishu Kumar ISL 2020
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp