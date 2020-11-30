STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Hundred not out: Mandar Rao Dessai to create history in ISL when Mumbai takes on East Bengal

On Tuesday, Dessai will be making his 100th appearance in the league. It is a milestone that no other player has managed to achieve.

Published: 30th November 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mandar Rao Dessai (Photo | Mumbai City Instagram handle)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the short history of the Indian Super League, it has bulldozed its way from being a spectacular sideshow in Indian football to the premier club competition. In that time, a couple of clubs even folded up with new franchises taking their place.

And most recently, it managed to draw giants like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal into its fold.

In this ever-changing landscape of the Indian Super League, if there was one constant to hold up, it is Mandar Rao Dessai.

The 28-year-old footballer from the tranquil town of Mapusa in Goa was among the footballers who lined up in the inaugural edition of the ISL back in 2014.

On Tuesday, he will be making his 100th appearance in the league when Mumbai City takes on SC East Bengal.

It is a milestone that no other player - even the more high profile names in Indian football - has managed to achieve and highlights the commitment, adaptability and dedication of the player.

"Next game will be my 100th in the ISL and I'm really proud of this. I dedicate this to all the players who have played with me and the coaches who have helped me to play each and every game in this league. It is very important as a player to achieve this especially in the league where you know there are so many players who have been playing from the very start of the ISL," said Mandar.

What makes his achievement all the more impressive is that he had to make adjustments to his game and adapt to the demands of his coaches.

Mandar who started his career as a left-winger slowly evolved into a left-back in recent years and the ability to adapt is what has kept him ticking.

Out of his 99 ISL appearances so far, 97 of those came at FC Goa. Back then, Mandar was not the most prominent players even when it came to the Indian contingent. It was the likes of Romeo Fernandes who hogged the limelight and the adulation of the fans at the Gaurs.

As seasons went by, while Romeo started fading away and the squad started getting overhauled season after season, Mandar grew in stature and his reliability and versatility allowed him to survive a major ownership change and the departure of Zico.

Mandar quickly won the trust of Sergio Lobera who transformed him from a left winger to a left fullback and he even went onto become the club captain. Last season, he helped FC Goa win the league phase of the ISL and qualify for the AFC Champions League.  

It also helped his national team chances as Igor Stimac has also been using him in that role for India.

"Playing well for the club and doing well helps and the national team coach also likes the way I play as a left fullback. I think I'm growing as a player after each and every game and it's not that this is the best thing of my career but I'm doing good right now and I want to do more," said Mandar.

Having joined Lobera at Mumbai City, the unassuming footballer is looking to develop his game further.

"He'll be playing 100 games in ISL and that's not easy. It's a big achievement. Mandar was the best option for us because he can help us both on and off the pitch. We are very proud that he chose to come with us," said Lobera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandar Rao Dessai ISL Indian Super League
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp