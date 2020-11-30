Hundred not out: Mandar Rao Dessai to create history in ISL when Mumbai takes on East Bengal

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the short history of the Indian Super League, it has bulldozed its way from being a spectacular sideshow in Indian football to the premier club competition. In that time, a couple of clubs even folded up with new franchises taking their place.

And most recently, it managed to draw giants like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal into its fold.

In this ever-changing landscape of the Indian Super League, if there was one constant to hold up, it is Mandar Rao Dessai.

The 28-year-old footballer from the tranquil town of Mapusa in Goa was among the footballers who lined up in the inaugural edition of the ISL back in 2014.

On Tuesday, he will be making his 100th appearance in the league when Mumbai City takes on SC East Bengal.

It is a milestone that no other player - even the more high profile names in Indian football - has managed to achieve and highlights the commitment, adaptability and dedication of the player.

"Next game will be my 100th in the ISL and I'm really proud of this. I dedicate this to all the players who have played with me and the coaches who have helped me to play each and every game in this league. It is very important as a player to achieve this especially in the league where you know there are so many players who have been playing from the very start of the ISL," said Mandar.

What makes his achievement all the more impressive is that he had to make adjustments to his game and adapt to the demands of his coaches.

Mandar who started his career as a left-winger slowly evolved into a left-back in recent years and the ability to adapt is what has kept him ticking.

Out of his 99 ISL appearances so far, 97 of those came at FC Goa. Back then, Mandar was not the most prominent players even when it came to the Indian contingent. It was the likes of Romeo Fernandes who hogged the limelight and the adulation of the fans at the Gaurs.

As seasons went by, while Romeo started fading away and the squad started getting overhauled season after season, Mandar grew in stature and his reliability and versatility allowed him to survive a major ownership change and the departure of Zico.

Mandar quickly won the trust of Sergio Lobera who transformed him from a left winger to a left fullback and he even went onto become the club captain. Last season, he helped FC Goa win the league phase of the ISL and qualify for the AFC Champions League.

It also helped his national team chances as Igor Stimac has also been using him in that role for India.

"Playing well for the club and doing well helps and the national team coach also likes the way I play as a left fullback. I think I'm growing as a player after each and every game and it's not that this is the best thing of my career but I'm doing good right now and I want to do more," said Mandar.

Having joined Lobera at Mumbai City, the unassuming footballer is looking to develop his game further.

"He'll be playing 100 games in ISL and that's not easy. It's a big achievement. Mandar was the best option for us because he can help us both on and off the pitch. We are very proud that he chose to come with us," said Lobera.