ISL 2020: NorthEast United face ‘massive’ Goa test

It is expected to be a tricky encounter with the Gaurs eager to collect their first win of the season as well.

Published: 30th November 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

NorthEast United FC. (Photo| ISL Media)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Indian Super League fixtures were released in October, it did not look easy for NorthEast United FC, who had a tough round of initial matches.

But, they have given a good account of themselves in the first two games with a win (against Mumbai City) and draw (Kerala Blasters). Next up, they are against title contenders, FC Goa and the Highlanders will be eager to carry their positive momentum at Fatorda Stadium on Monday. It is expected to be a tricky encounter with the Gaurs eager to collect their first win of the season as well.

It is not only about results, but their brand of football has also been solid under new coach Gerard Nus. If the Highlanders stunned Mumbai with 1-0 win, they showed great character to bounce back from 0-2 down to collect a point against Kerala. Collecting four points against such teams will give their players an air of confidence.

“The mood in the dressing room is really high. The players are excited about the performances that we have shown in the first two games. There are a lot of things we can do to improve. We keep the positives (from the last couple of games) so far. The most important thing now is to think about the next game, which is going to be a massive challenge for us. Goa won the regular season last time and we should not forget that,” Nus said in a virtual interaction on Sunday.

Nus' men are up against a side, which plays an attacking brand of football and loves to have the ball on their feet. It means Northeast defenders, including Dylan Fox and Benjamin Lambot, who have been solid at the back, will have to be on top of their game against the likes of Edu Bedia, Igur Angulo, Lenny Rodrigues among others. Goa can be even more threatening if coach Juan Ferrando decides to start with Brandon Fernandes in midfield.

However, the Gaurs, who have been one of the most consistent teams in the league, will be under pressure to deliver a result. They might have collected one point from their first two matches, but they have been a constant threat with their quality on the pitch.

“Our mentality is always the same, to get three points. Of course,  I am not so happy. Against Bengaluru, in my opinion, we lost points as we had an opportunity to win the game. Against Mumbai, it was difficult…red card and then we also gave a late penalty. That is in the past and all we need to do now is to focus on the next game against Northeast and hope to get three points,” said Ferrando, who also said that his team has a plan for the contest.

ISL Indian Super League NorthEast United FC
