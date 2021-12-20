STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Languishing in tenth place, Bengaluru FC face huge test against Men of Steel

It is fair to say results have not gone according to plan under the new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, who has his task cut out as the Blues face Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim on Monday

Published: 20th December 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri

It remains to be seen if Sunil Chhetri, who did not start the last game, will feature from the first minute against Jamshedpur (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC have collected just two points from their last six ISL matches this season and now lie tenth on the eleven-team table. It is fair to say results have not gone according to plan under the new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, who has his task cut out as the Blues face Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim on Monday.

However, Bengaluru can take inspiration, if any, from their last game against ATK Mohun Bagan where they drew 3-3. They resembled a better unit as they pressed well in phases and looked a threat up front with Cleiton Silva and Prince Ibara combining well. It remains to be seen if Sunil Chhetri, who did not start the last game, will feature from the first minute against Jamshedpur.

Irrespective of who Pezzaiuoli fields on the pitch, Bengaluru will have to be compact at the back. They cannot afford to make mistakes with Jamshedpur, who come into the game with quality goal-scorers, including Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart, who scored a hat-trick in the last game. It is going to be a huge test for Bengaluru’s defence with the Men of Steel having scored 13 goals so far in the competition.

“It’s not only about defending, it’s more about being good against the ball, as a team. Jamshedpur have a strong striker and we’ll have to be at our best against them,” Pezzaiuoli said in a virtual interaction on Sunday.”They have a strong attack, and the most important thing is to be focused. We need to push together as a team to be focused.”

