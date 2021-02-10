STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Summit within sight as Mohun Bagan stroll past Bengaluru

The Mariners hardly had to break a sweat as two first-half goals from Roy Krishna (37) and Marcelinho (44) were enough to take them to within one point of table-toppers Mumbai City FC.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan players (Photo | ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan players (Photo | ISL Media)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

ATK Mohun Bagan took a huge step towards taking the top spot in the Indian Super League with a convincing 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.

The Mariners hardly had to break a sweat as two first-half goals from Roy Krishna (37) and Marcelinho (44) were enough to take them to within one point of table-toppers Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru meanwhile were handed a reality check after a game where they were thoroughly outplayed.

When the game got underway, it was Bengaluru who enjoyed more of the possession and given that Bagan have always been slow starters, it looked like the Blues would take charge.

What transpired in the first 45 minutes though was something rarely demonstrated by the Kolkata outfit as they switched into a different gear and rolled over Naushad Moosa's side.

After soaking up the pressure from Bengaluru in the first ten to fifteen minutes, the frontline of Bagan started to cause the Bengaluru defence all sorts of problems.

David Williams who returned to the squad was linking up play brilliantly which gave the likes of Krishna and Marcelinho the license to roam free and drag defenders out.

Krishna tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a searing strike midway through the half followed by Marcelinho and that was a sign of things to come.

Bagan eventually went onto take the lead in the 37th minute when Bengaluru defender Pratik Chaudhari lost possession close to his penalty area and ended up clumsily bringing down Krishna in the box while trying to recover.

The referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty which was neatly tucked away by Krishna to score his twelfth goal of the season.

Bengaluru hardly had a clear cut chance in the first half and the evening became more arduous when they made another defensive mistake which led to a second goal.

Their experienced defender Harmanjot Khabra rammed straight into Williams right at the edge of the box.
It was in Marcelinho territory and the Brazilian curled in a breathtaking free-kick past Gurpreet to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

After a horror spell at Odisha FC earlier this season, Marcelinho is re-discovering his touch at Bagan. Prior to this game, Bagan had scored just two goals in the first half of games in ISL-7 and their performance here against Bengaluru was further proof that the team are becoming more and more potent with each passing game.

In the second half, Bengaluru posed no real threat to Antonio Habas' team. With some crucial games coming up, it was all about game management for Habas.

If the first half was all about their attacking flair, the second half was a demonstration of their defensive solidity with the likes of Lenny Rodrigues and Carl McHugh breaking up play and dominating midfield.

Bagan didn't push too many men forward and waited for their opportunities to catch the Bengaluru defence off-guard. Bengaluru had to wait till the 88th minute to have a clear cut chance when Sunil Chhetri tested Bagan keeper Arindam Bhattacharja who was up to it.

They summed up the night where Bagan dominated from start to finish. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC ISL
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp