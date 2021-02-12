STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Hyderabad FC grab late equaliser, extend unbeaten run

It seemed Bright Enobakhare's second half solo goal would be enough for the Kolkata giants to pick up three points but Aridane Santana grabbed the equaliser deep into added time.

Published: 12th February 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad FC hold ATKMB to maintain unbeaten streak

Hyderabad FC players seen celebrating during their ISL match. (Photo | ISL media)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad FC extended their unbeaten run to nine games as they snatched a late point against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.

It seemed Bright Enobakhare's second half solo goal would be enough for the Kolkata giants to pick up three points but Aridane Santana grabbed the equaliser deep into added time.

The result means Hyderabad climbed up to third with 24 points from 17 games. The Nizams refuse to die and Friday was further evidence of that fact and it was their ninth draw of the season. The Red and Golds climbed up to ninth with 17 points from as many games.

The draw also saw ATK Mohun Bagan confirm their presence for the knockout stage. The first half was a lackluster affair with very few chances between the two sides.

The best chance fell to Joel Chianese but Subrata Paul made a crucial save from a one on one situation. Hyderabad controlled proceedings but could not break the deadlock. Knowing that a win was essential, the team from Kolkata emerged much more sharper in the second half and they scored from a rapid counter attack.

Aridane Santana, Hyderabad FC's skipper's shot came off the upright and moments later, Narayan Das' clearance found Anthony Pilkington, who heads the ball in the direction of the mercurial Bright. The Nigerian breezed past Chinglensana Singh and nonchalantly scored past Laxmikant Kattimani.

There were a couple of penalty shouts for both teams -- a Raju Gaikwad handball inside the box and Kattimani's foul on Bright inside the box.

The referee waved play on both times and right at the death Fran Sandaza low cross towards the far post was turned in by Santana.

Mohammed Yasir was sent off for a late challenge but that did not change the outcome of the game. "I am happy with the point considering the late goal. I try to be objective. In first half we had more chances. In second half they scored. Great goal from Bright. After that it is a clear penalty. I think most of the draws, we should have had the game finished, like the game against Odisha. A lot of draws we had the control, but I am very happy because it not easy. Three games to play and we are in the fight for the top four. We are satisfied and proud of the players," Manuel Marquez said at the end of the game.

SCEB assistant manager Tony Grant was clearly not happy. "Two points taken away from us tonight. It is going to be tough to make it to the playoffs. We set the team up at the exact same formation as the game as JFC, it was the first time we had the opportunity to do that."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad FC ISL SC East Bengal
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp