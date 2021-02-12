ISL: Hyderabad FC grab late equaliser, extend unbeaten run

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad FC extended their unbeaten run to nine games as they snatched a late point against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.

It seemed Bright Enobakhare's second half solo goal would be enough for the Kolkata giants to pick up three points but Aridane Santana grabbed the equaliser deep into added time.

The result means Hyderabad climbed up to third with 24 points from 17 games. The Nizams refuse to die and Friday was further evidence of that fact and it was their ninth draw of the season. The Red and Golds climbed up to ninth with 17 points from as many games.

The draw also saw ATK Mohun Bagan confirm their presence for the knockout stage. The first half was a lackluster affair with very few chances between the two sides.

The best chance fell to Joel Chianese but Subrata Paul made a crucial save from a one on one situation. Hyderabad controlled proceedings but could not break the deadlock. Knowing that a win was essential, the team from Kolkata emerged much more sharper in the second half and they scored from a rapid counter attack.

Aridane Santana, Hyderabad FC's skipper's shot came off the upright and moments later, Narayan Das' clearance found Anthony Pilkington, who heads the ball in the direction of the mercurial Bright. The Nigerian breezed past Chinglensana Singh and nonchalantly scored past Laxmikant Kattimani.

There were a couple of penalty shouts for both teams -- a Raju Gaikwad handball inside the box and Kattimani's foul on Bright inside the box.

The referee waved play on both times and right at the death Fran Sandaza low cross towards the far post was turned in by Santana.

Mohammed Yasir was sent off for a late challenge but that did not change the outcome of the game. "I am happy with the point considering the late goal. I try to be objective. In first half we had more chances. In second half they scored. Great goal from Bright. After that it is a clear penalty. I think most of the draws, we should have had the game finished, like the game against Odisha. A lot of draws we had the control, but I am very happy because it not easy. Three games to play and we are in the fight for the top four. We are satisfied and proud of the players," Manuel Marquez said at the end of the game.

SCEB assistant manager Tony Grant was clearly not happy. "Two points taken away from us tonight. It is going to be tough to make it to the playoffs. We set the team up at the exact same formation as the game as JFC, it was the first time we had the opportunity to do that."