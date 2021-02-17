ISL: It's groundhog day for Kerala Blasters as coach Kibu Vicuna departs club

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Another season, another managerial casualty as Kibu Vicuna became the latest head coach to leave the Kerala Blasters hot-seat having failed to live up to expectations.

The writing was on the wall for the Spanish tactician after the Kerala outfit were thrashed 4-0 by Hyderabad FC on Tuesday which also ended any lingering hopes of qualifying for the top four.

Kibu became the ninth coach in eight years to depart the club with assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed set to take over on an interim basis for the rest of the campaign.

Blasters are second from bottom in the table but the table doesn't tell the full story as the team has played some attractive football this season and pushed teams like Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan all the way in matches.

The team also scored a healthy 22 goals this season but defence has been their biggest problem as the side have conceded a staggering 33 goals (highest in the league).

“Unfortunately, the season has been unusual and unexpected. My parents taught me to be responsible of what I am doing so I always give all my heart to it, but also give no excuses. I want to thank all the management, players, coaching staff, and members of the club for their professionalism, kindness, and closeness. Specially, I want to express my gratitude to all the Kerala Blasters fans for their support since the first till the last day, which makes you exceptional and amazing. I wish all of you and the club all the best in the future. You deserve it," said Kibu.

No manager has lasted long at the Blasters and Kibu's departure is yet another example of how things continue to remain the same at a club which has one of the biggest fanbases in Indian football. While David James and Steve Coppell led the team to the final, the two were criticized for their defensive style of play.

Kibu who had led Mohun Bagan to the I-League title last season managed to get the team to play some attractive football but the team were shambolic defensively as they lost a staggering 16 points from winnings positions this season. Such was his commitment that he even chose to stay back with the team despite the passing away of his mother mid-way through the campaign.

"I would like to thank Kibu for his honesty and responsibility in this decision. We had a clear objective to make improvements this season. Unfortunately, the results were not what we expected. We are grateful for his commitment and professionalism towards the club and wish him well for the future,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters.

Kibu's appointment at the start of the season was received with a lot of optimism as it had looked like a long term decision. It looked like the club finally had a long term project in place led by Skinkys and Kibu who came with the reputation of developing young players.

However, mid-way through another season, it is the same old story as no coach since Coppell's tenure has managed to finish a full season as the head coach.

Kibu was regarded highly by his counterparts and that was evident from Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez's reaction after hearing the news.

"Very happy for the win @HydFCOfficial (Hyderabad) but sad because a great coach and a great professional as @lakibuteka (Kibu Vicuna) can't continue in KeralaBlasters . Football needs people like Kibu. All the best for the future," Marquez tweeted.