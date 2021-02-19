Kolkata derby: ATK Mohun Bagan do the double over SC East Bengal in ISL 2020

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ATK Mohun Bagan did the double over SC East Bengal with a 3-1 win in the Kolkata Derby at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. Amid torrential rain, it was an emphatic performance that showed the gulf in class between the two teams in this season of the ISL.

The result means the Mariners remain top with 39 points from 18 games and more importantly have opened up a five point lead over Mumbai City FC in the second spot. And they are definitely front-runners now for the league winners spot. The Red and Golds were poor once again and are currently languishing in ninth spot with 17 points from 18 games. They were already out of the reckoning for the knockout stage coming into the game but bragging rights in the century-old rivalry was up for grabs but the players were just not good enough.

Roy Krishna was the star once again with one goal and two assists. His first goal came from a pinpoint long ball from Tiri. The Spaniard launched the ball forward from defence and Krishna received the ball behind the SCEB defence. He took a couple of chances, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into the net.

East Bengal were not in the contest but suddenly found a way back right on the stroke of half-time from an own goal. Raju Gaikwad's long throw-in created havoc inside the penalty box and Tiri at the far post diverted the ball into the back of his own net.

It seemed like the second half would see more of an even contest but a defensive error from Danny Fox gifted ATKMB their second. Fox's short pass was intercepted by Krishna and he rolled it back to David Williams and the Australian scored from the edge of the box. The final nail in the coffin came courtesy Javier Hernandez in the dying moments of the game. Krishna's chipped ball into the box was met by Hernandez at the near post and his header found the back of the net.

"I'm very proud of my players. It was a difficult game against a good team. But we cannot get carried away. There are two matches left and then the knockouts. So we need to remain focussed," ATKMB coach Antonio Habas said at the end of the game.



