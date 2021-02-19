STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Kolkata derby: ATK Mohun Bagan do the double over SC East Bengal in ISL 2020

Amid torrential rain, it was an emphatic performance that showed the gulf in class between the two teams in this season of the ISL.

Published: 19th February 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan players (Photo | Twitter @IndSuperLeague)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ATK Mohun Bagan did the double over SC East Bengal with a 3-1 win in the Kolkata Derby at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. Amid torrential rain, it was an emphatic performance that showed the gulf in class between the two teams in this season of the ISL.

The result means the Mariners remain top with 39 points from 18 games and more importantly have opened up a five point lead over Mumbai City FC in the second spot. And they are definitely front-runners now for the league winners spot. The Red and Golds were poor once again and are currently languishing in ninth spot with 17 points from 18 games. They were already out of the reckoning for the knockout stage coming into the game but bragging rights in the century-old rivalry was up for grabs but the players were just not good enough.

Roy Krishna was the star once again with one goal and two assists. His first goal came from a pinpoint long ball from Tiri. The Spaniard launched the ball forward from defence and Krishna received the ball behind the SCEB defence. He took a couple of chances, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into the net.
East Bengal were not in the contest but suddenly found a way back right on the stroke of half-time from an own goal. Raju Gaikwad's long throw-in created havoc inside the penalty box and Tiri at the far post diverted the ball into the back of his own net.

It seemed like the second half would see more of an even contest but a defensive error from Danny Fox gifted ATKMB their second. Fox's short pass was intercepted by Krishna and he rolled it back to David Williams and the Australian scored from the edge of the box. The final nail in the coffin came courtesy Javier Hernandez in the dying moments of the game. Krishna's chipped ball into the box was met by Hernandez at the near post and his header found the back of the net.

"I'm very proud of my players. It was a difficult game against a good team. But we cannot get carried away. There are two matches left and then the knockouts. So we need to remain focussed," ATKMB coach Antonio Habas said at the end of the game.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata derby ATK Mohun Bagan SC East Bengal Roy Krishna ISL ISL 2020
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp