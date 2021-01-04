ISL: Ailing Bengaluru FC face stern Mumbai City test in high-octane clash

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

After the shock defeat to NorthEast United in their opening game of the season, Mumbai City FC have managed to live up to the hype of being genuine title contenders.

Sergio Lobera has managed to get his team to play some breathtaking football as they brushed aside one opponent after another and are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run (six wins and one draw).

However, on Tuesday, Lobera will face a team that has constantly caused him problems during his time in India.

Against Bengaluru FC, Lobera has managed to win just once from six games, having drawn once and lost four times in the remaining five.

Given the form that Mumbai are in at the moment, the Spaniard would fancy his chances of improving those numbers, but Carles Caudrat's men are seasoned campaigners. And even though they are in fifth position at the moment, they are a formidable unit themselves.

"The past is the past and it does not affect the future," said Lobera about his record against Bengaluru.

"These are different teams with different players. We are preparing (for this game) in the same way. We need to know the small details of the opponent team that can help us. It's always very difficult to play against Bengaluru," he added.

As the half-way stage of the season is nearing, the match holds significance for both teams. A win for Mumbai will help them retain top spot in the table while a Bengaluru win will see them get into the top four.

Based on current form, Mumbai go into the game as favourites but Bengaluru have enough quality in their ranks to rattle the Islanders.

"We had some more time this week and we will try to fight for three points again. In the last two games, the team was trying to create some chances to score but unfortunately, we lost some dynamics. The good thing is we got some goals from other players. That means that the team is working to get goals from different players and not dependent on a specific player," said Cuadrat.

After two consecutive defeats, they would be desperate to turn things around and Cuadrat suggested that his team needed to be better defensively.

“We also have to be better not to concede because you have lost two games 1-0. When you concede, you can lose. The guys understand that and are working very positively," said the Spaniard.

While the likes of Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre and Ahmed Jahouh have hogged all the headlines for Mumbai, their Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges has been a key figure for them in the centre of midfield.

The 28-year-old has been one of the reasons why Mumbai have conceded just three goals this season as he has been working as a defensive shield for the Mumbai backline while also giving his midfield partner Jahouh the freedom to undertake more attacking responsibilities.

Rowllin believes that all the players have set high standards of themselves.

"Every match is important for us and we are going for three points. There is pressure for me to perform in every match and I will try to help the team in every possible way I can," said Rowllin.