Chennaiyin-Odisha play out goalless draw

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC's profligacy in front of goal was evident yet again as they were held to a goalless draw by Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim on Sunday.

The sixth instance of a goalless contest in this edition of the ISL means Chennaiyin are still eighth with 11 points from 10 games while Odisha climbed a spot to tenth with six points from 10 games.

The two-time champions had the better of the opportunities with Rahim Ali guilty of missing golden opportunities on two occasions. They had their first big chance in the second minute, but Rahim failed to put his team up ahead. A long ball found him through on goal with only Odisha keeper Arshdeep Singh to beat. But his final touch was too heavy and allowed Arshdeep to come out and smother the ball.

His next and probably the easiest of the lot came in the 71st minute, A mistake by Steven Taylor left the youngster with only Arshdeep to beat again. This time he managed to do that but struck his shot against the post. Arshdeep was the hero for Odisha as he saved point blank from a clever flick from Jakub Sylvestr with his outstretched leg.

Odisha thought they had taken the lead as the first half drew to a close. Diego Mauricio headed in a cross from Cole Alexander, only for the linesman to signal for offside.

Stuart Baxter will be the happier of the two coaches as his side have now not lost in two consecutive games and this was the first time they managed to keep a clean sheet. The two teams will face off against each other again on Wednesday.