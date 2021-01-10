ISL, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Table toppers set to battle for the top spot

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have been the standout performers in the Indian Super League so far. It does not come as a surprise that the two teams are placed first and second respectively on the table. So when these two teams meet at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday, one can expect a close encounter with the Islanders keen to strengthen their position at the top while the Kolkata club will be eager to overtake their opponents and secure top spot.

Mumbai, who have collected 22 from a possible 27 points, have been impressive on both sides of the floor. They have scored the most number of goals (16) and conceded second lowest (4) in the league. Their opponents have just conceded three, lowest in the competition. Mohun Bagan have scored 10. Such stats might make you think the contest will be between Mumbai's attack and Mohun Bagan's defence, but the latter's coach Antonio Habas does not believe so.

"I don't think that Mumbai is a team that only attacks. They have good progressional play and counter attacks. My opinion is that it is very difficult to stop their team because they have good progression in the attacking play. They always play forward. But I don't think it's a match between attacking and defending because football is a game of attacking and defending. Both teams have transitions from one side to the other side," Habas said.

It will be an interesting encounter with both teams possessing quality attacking players. Mohun Bagan have the services of Roy Krishna and David Williams, who are both sharp in front of goal. Krishna has been their best player with six goals against his name. Mumbai are no different with Adam Le Fondre in their ranks with six goals too this season. The likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Hugo Boumous are also key players for Mumbai, but they will miss the services of midfielder Ahmed Jahouh.

However, with both teams possessing an impressive defensive set-up as well, scoring goals is not going to be a walk in the park. Mohun Bagan have the most number of clean sheets (7) and Mumbai are second in the list with five. It could all boil down to the tactics of the two Spaniard coaches and its implementation by their players.

Mumbai have a spring in their stride as they come into the game with three straight wins, including an impressive 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC in the last match. But, Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera is not thinking too much about the past results and has his focus solely on Mohun Bagan.

"When you finish one game, the next game is the most important. The situation is the same for tomorrow's game. It is going to be a difficult game for us. We are playing against a very good team. ATK, they are doing a very good job, also we are... Hopefully, everybody can see a good game," said Lobera.