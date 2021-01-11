STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Mumbai strengthens position at top of table with win over ATK Mohun Bagan

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the all-important goal to steer Mumbai five points clear with 25 points while the Kolkata club are second with 20.

Published: 11th January 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche(left) scored his team's only goal to net a win against ATK Mohun Bagan. (Photo | Twitter/ISL)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mumbai City FC have strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda Stadium on Monday. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the all-important goal to steer Mumbai five points clear with 25 points while the Kolkata club are second with 20.

It was a contest, which saw both teams make some feisty challenges in the first three to four minutes, giving one a feeling of a close physical game. But as the early nerves of a top of the table clash passed by, Mumbai were the dominant team, getting major share of possession. They were threatening to score with crosses from both flanks, but failed to take lead despite coming close in the first 20 minutes, which was all about Islanders playing free flowing football.  

Though Mohun Bagan got to see the ball as the game progressed, they did not threaten the Mumbai goal. Even the likes of Roy Krishna, who is known for his clinical finishes, did not get much service from his players throughout the game, which was disappointing. In fact, they did not have a single shot on goal in the entire first half. However, the Kolkata club would have been happy to go into the half-time break without conceding a single goal.

With Mohun Bagan being second best in the first half, they decided to make some personnel changes, bringing in Prabir Das and Pranoy Halder and changing the system too. They looked a much better unit in the second 45 and the change almost worked. Halder played a wonderful ball to Edu Garcia, who had a wonderful opportunity to help his side take the lead, but his shot hit the post in the 58th minute.

Just when Mohun Bagan were finding their feet, Mumbai went a goal up via Ogbeche’s wonderful finish into the top corner in the 69th minute. They should have doubled the lead a few minutes later but Adam Le Fondre, who came in for the goal-scorer, failed to beat the goalkeeper. One expected the forward to find the back of the net with the form he has been in the league.

The Mariners had more than 20 minutes on the clock to search for the equaliser and pressurised the Mumbai back-line, which stood tall, especially Mourtada Fall, who was a rock at the back. Despite a few chances Mohun Bagan created, they could not find the back of the net, which resulted in their second loss of the season as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Super League Mumbai City FC ATK Mohun Bagan
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp