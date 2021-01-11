ISL: Mumbai strengthens position at top of table with win over ATK Mohun Bagan

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mumbai City FC have strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda Stadium on Monday. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the all-important goal to steer Mumbai five points clear with 25 points while the Kolkata club are second with 20.

It was a contest, which saw both teams make some feisty challenges in the first three to four minutes, giving one a feeling of a close physical game. But as the early nerves of a top of the table clash passed by, Mumbai were the dominant team, getting major share of possession. They were threatening to score with crosses from both flanks, but failed to take lead despite coming close in the first 20 minutes, which was all about Islanders playing free flowing football.

Though Mohun Bagan got to see the ball as the game progressed, they did not threaten the Mumbai goal. Even the likes of Roy Krishna, who is known for his clinical finishes, did not get much service from his players throughout the game, which was disappointing. In fact, they did not have a single shot on goal in the entire first half. However, the Kolkata club would have been happy to go into the half-time break without conceding a single goal.

With Mohun Bagan being second best in the first half, they decided to make some personnel changes, bringing in Prabir Das and Pranoy Halder and changing the system too. They looked a much better unit in the second 45 and the change almost worked. Halder played a wonderful ball to Edu Garcia, who had a wonderful opportunity to help his side take the lead, but his shot hit the post in the 58th minute.

Just when Mohun Bagan were finding their feet, Mumbai went a goal up via Ogbeche’s wonderful finish into the top corner in the 69th minute. They should have doubled the lead a few minutes later but Adam Le Fondre, who came in for the goal-scorer, failed to beat the goalkeeper. One expected the forward to find the back of the net with the form he has been in the league.

The Mariners had more than 20 minutes on the clock to search for the equaliser and pressurised the Mumbai back-line, which stood tall, especially Mourtada Fall, who was a rock at the back. Despite a few chances Mohun Bagan created, they could not find the back of the net, which resulted in their second loss of the season as well.