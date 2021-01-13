STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: FC Goa keen to continue impressive run in mid-table clash against Jamshedpur FC

If Goa are fourth with 15 points, Jamshedpur are fifth with 13. In fact, three points separate teams in third and seventh place, which makes a win ever so important.

Published: 13th January 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

FC Goa players train ahead of their fixture against Kerala Blasters in match 19 of the ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday

FC Goa players during a training session. (Photo | ISL)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After back to back losses against ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa have produced positive results in their last three games with two wins and one draw. They will be eager to come up with another impressive performance as they are set to face Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League clash at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

What makes this match important is the competition that exists mid table. If Goa are fourth with 15 points, Jamshedpur are fifth with 13. In fact, three points separate teams in third and seventh place, which makes a win ever so important. A few losses here on and one could see teams slid down the table in the second half of the league. And Goa coach Juan Ferranado is aware of it, but just wants to take one game at a time for now with eyes on three points.  

“Our target is to get three points every day. Of course, my dream is 50 points, to win all games and to get three points. In the first round, we are not completely happy but now it’s very important to take it game by game. We have to take each game at a time and tomorrow we have an important game to get three points.” said Ferrando.

The Gaurs are in the top half of the table, and a major share of credit goes to their forward Igur Angulo, who has scored nine of 13 goals Goa have scored this season and leads the golden boot race too. The Spaniard will once again hold the key in the opposition half. But, likewise, Jamshedpur have also been blessed to have the services of Nerijus Valskis with eight goals against his name. Ferrando has made it clear that they will not have any special plan to contain the Lithuanian forward, but focus on their opposition as a whole.

Valskis has played an important role in helping Jamshedpur enjoy a good season already but their record of late has not been great. They have lost twice in their last three games, including one against Goa. They will be eager to come up with an improved performance against Goa this time around and go above their Thursday opponents in the table.

"The improvements are there for everyone to see (compared to last season) and we have to continue that improvement," said Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle. “We have to eradicate individual mistakes and continue to move forward, continue to improve. We have to do it against FC Goa, they are a very good side. We have to continue working hard, working together as we have a great staff, set of players and continue to get better.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISL Indian Super League FC Goa Jamshedpur FC
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp