ISL: FC Goa keen to continue impressive run in mid-table clash against Jamshedpur FC

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After back to back losses against ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa have produced positive results in their last three games with two wins and one draw. They will be eager to come up with another impressive performance as they are set to face Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League clash at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

What makes this match important is the competition that exists mid table. If Goa are fourth with 15 points, Jamshedpur are fifth with 13. In fact, three points separate teams in third and seventh place, which makes a win ever so important. A few losses here on and one could see teams slid down the table in the second half of the league. And Goa coach Juan Ferranado is aware of it, but just wants to take one game at a time for now with eyes on three points.

“Our target is to get three points every day. Of course, my dream is 50 points, to win all games and to get three points. In the first round, we are not completely happy but now it’s very important to take it game by game. We have to take each game at a time and tomorrow we have an important game to get three points.” said Ferrando.

The Gaurs are in the top half of the table, and a major share of credit goes to their forward Igur Angulo, who has scored nine of 13 goals Goa have scored this season and leads the golden boot race too. The Spaniard will once again hold the key in the opposition half. But, likewise, Jamshedpur have also been blessed to have the services of Nerijus Valskis with eight goals against his name. Ferrando has made it clear that they will not have any special plan to contain the Lithuanian forward, but focus on their opposition as a whole.

Valskis has played an important role in helping Jamshedpur enjoy a good season already but their record of late has not been great. They have lost twice in their last three games, including one against Goa. They will be eager to come up with an improved performance against Goa this time around and go above their Thursday opponents in the table.

"The improvements are there for everyone to see (compared to last season) and we have to continue that improvement," said Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle. “We have to eradicate individual mistakes and continue to move forward, continue to improve. We have to do it against FC Goa, they are a very good side. We have to continue working hard, working together as we have a great staff, set of players and continue to get better.”