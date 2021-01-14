STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Dominant Goa jump to third spot on points table with 3-0 win over Jamshedpur 

Jorge Ortiz scored a brace while Ivan Gonzalez added one in the dying minutes to complete a dominant result.

Goa and Jamshedpur players in action during the ISL encounter between the teams. (Photo | ISL)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: FC Goa have jumped to third spot in the Indian Super League points table with an impressive 3-0 win over 10-men Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday. Jorge Ortiz scored a brace while Ivan Gonzalez added one in the dying minutes to complete a dominant result. Their dominance can be understood from Goa's 63 per cent possession.

From the early exchanges, Goa looked a constant threat while going forward and got their fair share of chances on goal. They were also helped by Jamshedpur, who were not tight on the Gaurs thus plenty of time and space on the ball. With the Gaurs growing further into the game, they managed to break the deadlock with Jorge Ortiz finding the back of the net in the 19th minute.

Few minutes later, Nerijus Valskis almost levelled it for Jamshedpur, only to be denied by goalkeeper Naveen Kumar, who did well to stop a close range shot. Though it was Goa with majority of the possession, Jamshedpur looked a threat at times, especially from set-pieces in the first 45 minutes.

Things started on a bright note in the second half as Juan Ferrando and his men doubled their lead with Ortiz scoring his second of the night in the 52nd minute, making matters difficult for Jamshedpur to stage a comeback. Jamshedpur did bring in some fresh legs, including Jackichand Singh, William Lalnunfela and others but it was all about Goa.

They looked even more threatening after the second goal. Everytime the Gaurs attacked the opposition half, a third goal looked more likely. Ortiz missed some wonderful opportunities to complete his hat-trick, but the Spaniard just could not find that all-important goal.

Jamshedpur upped their game with around 20 minutes to go, but Goa's Kumar was having a good game. He did well to come up with a twin save in the 78th minute to preserve that clean sheet. Things got worse for Jamshedpur as Alexandre Lima was shown a second yellow, leading to a red card in the 86th minute. And Goa took advantage of the situation and Gonzalez made it 3-0 after a wonderful solo run from his own half. He played a quick one two with Alberto Noguera, who passed back to him and Gonzalez finished well to complete a wonderful goal in the 89th minute. 

TAGS
Indian super league ISL FC Goa Jamshedpur FC
