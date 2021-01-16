ISL: Hyderabad halt table topper Mumbai City's winning streak

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

Hyderabad FC ended Mumbai City FC's four-match winning streak as they held the Islanders to a goalless draw at the GMC Stadium on Saturday. An organised Hyderabad deserved some special praise as it was only for the second time that Sergio Lobera's men, who are known for their attacking game, failed to find the back of the net. Despite the draw, Mumbai collected a point, helping them consolidate their position at the top by six points with 26 points. Hyderabad are fourth with 16.

Mumbai, as expected, started the game on a bright note, enjoying a major share of possession. But Hyderabad did not give much time and space to the Mumbai players on the pitch.

In fact, Hyderabad came close to breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute, but Liston Colaco failed to beat Mumbai goalkeeper Arminder Singh from a tight angle. From there on, they grew into the game and began to test Mumbai, who have been one of the best defensive teams in the league. Arminder was once again called into action in the 33rd minute and he came up with a good save to deny Joel Chianese. The Australian, who was one-on-one with the goalkeeper, should have given his team the lead.

Despite Mumbai having more possession in the first 45, it was Hyderabad who created good chances. They had four shots on target. Hyderabad almost broke the deadlock early on in the second half as Arminder played a ball straight at the feet of Colaco, whose shot from outside the box, went wide. Arminder would have been a relieved man.

Around 15 minutes into the second half, Lobera felt the need to bring in some fresh legs. If he brought in Vignesh Dakshinamurthy in the 59th minute, Bartholomew Ogbeche was also introduced a few minutes later. The inclusion of the latter made matters interesting as they had two quality strikers — Adam Le Fondre and Ogbeche — who have combined for 10 goals in the league. It also showed how Mumbai were eager for a win. Likewise, Hyderabad also brought in Roland Alberg.

With both teams in search of the all-important goal, there was some end-to-end action in the last 10 minutes or so but neither team managed to secure three points.

