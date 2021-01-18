STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Amid purple patch, Hyderabad FC keen to continue momentum against Odisha FC

When these two teams met in the reverse fixture back in November, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious thanks to an Aridane winner.

Published: 18th January 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad FC were close to notching up a win against Mumbai City in their last game (Photo | ISL)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC have stood out in this edition of the Indian Super League for putting their faith in youth and giving them first team opportunities.

The clubs have displayed immense courage to field young players, but so far, both sides have tasted different outcomes when it comes to results on the field.

While Hyderabad FC are going through a purple patch and are fourth in the table, Odisha FC find themselves at the bottom of the table as the two go up against each other in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

Hyderabad have successfully integrated young players like Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Akash Mishra and Asish Rai into the first team alongside seasoned campaigners like Aridane Santana and Halicharan Narzary.

Manuel Roca's men almost came away with victory against league leaders Mumbai City and showed that they are genuine contenders for a play-off berth.

Odisha FC have shown in glimpses that they can play good football but their veteran head coach Stuart Baxter knows that his team needs to find a balance of experience and youth similar to that of Hyderabad. While the likes of Hendry Antonay and Thoiba Singh are ones for the future, the club have brought in a new player in the transfer window. In order to inject some experience into the side, they have roped in Rakesh Pradhan who joined them on loan from NorthEast United.

"We have a very young squad and I think his (Rakesh’s) experience will give us something. I think his versatility, he can play as a wide player for the forward or he can play as a left-back, should give us something. It’s very quick for him to come in and walk straight into the team. But we will assess all injuries, we will assess the stats and based on that we will see if he starts on the bench or he starts in the starting line-up," said Baxter.

When these two teams met in the reverse fixture back in November, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious thanks to an Aridane winner.

"In that game, we played better but we only won 1-0 with a penalty. Odisha have been playing better in the last few games. I know they are the last team on the table but all the people who are following this championship know you can win or lose against other teams," said Roca.

Hyderabad have been receiving praise from various quarters and even Baxter applauded Tuesday's opponents.

"They are one of the best teams. I like the way they play, they can play both on transition and their gameplan can also work when they spread teams out, push their fullbacks forward, try to create little overloads. I think that with Aridane as a striker, they can go a little bit long if they want. They are may be one of the most complete teams and the coaches have done a very very good job,” the 67-year-old stated.

While Hyderabad are flying high at the moment, Odisha have players like Diego Mauricio and Marcelinho who can change the game on their own and a positive result on Tuesday could help them start their climb up the table.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad FC Odisha FC ISL Indian Super League Football
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp