STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL MC vs SCEB preview: Mumbai City FC test for SC East Bengal

Sergio Lobera has warned his team to expect a tougher fight this time around after the first leg had ended 3-0 in favour of the team from Mumbai.

Published: 21st January 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bambolim Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal against Odisha FC in action during their ISL match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa.

Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal during their ISL match. (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak, SC East Bengal will have their task cut out as they come fact-to-face with table toppers Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.
The Red and Golds are currently 10th with 12 points from as many games but a win would see them equal on points with NorthEast United FC who are fifth on the table.

At the start of the season, not many would have thought that possible considering the poor start. Their opponents, on the other hand, have been touted as the favourites for the title and are top of the pile with 26 points from 11 outings. They are currently on a ten-match unbeaten run.

While the Kolkata giants have certainly improved their attacking aspect with the arrival of Bright Enobakhare, defensive woes still exist. No team has conceded as many goals as them in the second half (13) and even more worryingly for Robbie Fowler, they have conceded five times in the last 15 minutes of the match.

"Mumbai are a good side and they have been doing really well but we have to concentrate on our own style, the way we have for the last seven matches. I think the boys have worked really hard. It's not easy to get results. We have seen the first four matches and only after the Kerala match (1-1 draw) in the first leg, the boys have been doing really well. It's a process that we cannot skip. We have been in a good process now and we need to get some wins now," assistant coach Renedy Singh observed.

Sergio Lobera has warned his team to expect a tougher fight this time around after the first leg had ended 3-0 in favour of the team from Mumbai.

"I feel it would be a mistake if we play tomorrow's game thinking about our last match against East Bengal. They are a completely different team. They have improved their level a lot. In their last [few] games, you can see that it's difficult to find spaces in their half and to defend against some of their players. But we have our focus on improving some things because it is obviously possible to do some things better," Lobera averred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC East Bengal Mumbai City FC
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp