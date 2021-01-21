STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Kerala Blasters come from behind to bag the points

Despite chances in the first half, Kerala did not have any shots on target to show for their efforts. They were eager to change that in the second 45.

Published: 21st January 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters players celebrate their win against Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters players celebrate their win against Bengaluru FC. (Photo | SL)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: KERALA Blasters came back from a goal down to beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in a dramatic finish at the GMC Stadium on Sunday. After Cleiton Silva scored the opener for Naushad Moosa’s men, two second-half strikes from Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Rahul KP helped the Yellow Army register their third win of the season. It is Bengaluru’s fifth loss in their last six games while Kerala have collected seven points from their last three.

Bengaluru FC started the game on a bright note, as Erik Paartalu had a shot on target inside the first minute of the contest. In fact, Kerala got a decent chance to take the lead in the 15th minute of the game when Costa Nhamoinesu's attempt went over the crossbar.

But, Bengaluru FC forward Silva ensured that he did not miss the target when a chance came by. The Brazilian was at the receiving end of a long throw in from Rahul Bheke, and Silva showed some great technique with his volley to keep the ball down and find the back of the net in the 24th minute. That goal gave them further confidence as they pressed further to double their lead. They almost achieved it via Sunil Chettri's free-kick just before the break. Kerala goalkeeper Albino Gomes made a good save to keep them in the game.

Despite chances in the first half, Kerala did not have any shots on target to show for their efforts. They were eager to change that in the second 45. They looked good and enjoyed decent possession in the first 10 minutes, but lacked that cutting edge in the final third.

However, they finally managed to score the all-important equaliser in the 73rd minute via Khawlhring in a controversial situation. After Hooper’s shot was blocked by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who went down because of the impact of the shot, the ball rolled towards the right hand side. The resultant cross was finished from close range even as Sandhu was down.  

With both teams in search of a winning goal, the final few minutes saw some box to box action. And it was Rahul who struck late in the 94th minute with a wonderful finish to take home three points. Just before that goal, Bengaluru hit the post at the other end, but a solid counter attack from Kerala led to the deciding goal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Bengaluru FC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp